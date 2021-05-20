CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – UPDATE: Cary police say four vehicles were involved in a crash that closed N.C. 55. Six people in total were injured, four suffered minor injuries with two others taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the roadway is expected to be closed for another two hours.

A stretch of N.C. 55 was closed after a two-vehicle crash in Cary Thursday afternoon, police said.

The crash was reported around 4:10 p.m. near the intersection of N.C. 55 and Wood Forest Drive. The area is just north of Old Jenks Road.

Cary police spokesperson Lt. John Reeves said two people were seriously injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. A third person suffered minor injuries. One person had to be extricated from their car.

N.C. 55 is closed in both directions while crews clean up after the crash. The cause of it is being investigated.

Reeves said just after 5 p.m. that he expects the road to reopen “in about an hour.”