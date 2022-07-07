CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two drivers were seriously injured in a wreck that has closed most of a key road for nearly four hours in Cary Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The head-on wreck happened on N.C. 55 at Lewey Drive and Turner Creek Road around 3 p.m. when a Ford Mustang and Kia Forte collided, according to a town of Cary spokeswoman.

Drivers were the only occupants in the two cars and they were taken to Duke Hospital for treatment, officials said.

Northbound N.C. 55 was closed and one lane of southbound N.C. 55 was closed until 6:45 p.m.

The road closure took place while police investigate the crash, officials said.