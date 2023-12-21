RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – A local army veteran was gifted a brand-new 18-wheeler from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Kenworth trucking company and FASTPORT.

Brandon Meredith was presented with the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award” in Washington D.C. at the American Trucker’s Association headquarters.

“They called the second runner up, and at that point we knew who the winner was. Like I said, I’m still amped up. I’m still flying high,” said Meredith.

After winning the award on Dec. 15, the fully-equipped Kenworth T680 Next Generation Truck arrived at MHC Kenworth in Raleigh on Dec. 21. Meredith’s wife and members of the veteran and trucking communities attended the special ceremony, officially giving the army veteran his truck.

“It’s beyond words how much this has jump-started my owner-operator career,” said Meredith.

After serving 20 years in the military, Meredith said his dream has always been to be a truck driver. After finishing his service, Meredith trained at Fayetteville Technical Community College. There, he caught the attention of lead instructor Eric Smith. Smith decided to nominate Meredith for the award, a first for Smith since he began teaching, because of his strong work ethic.

“He just excelled in everything. Not only that, he was willing to step out and help other students wherever he could,” said Smith.

Meredith says this truck will allow him to start his own trucking company in honor of his late grandfather.

“This is something I’ve always, you know, had an aspiration of doing. I’m a third-generation truck driver now. My grandfather, my father, they all drove trucks. I just had a 20-year detour through the military,” said Meredith.

Before receiving the award, Meredith worked as a driver for Slay Transportation. Now, Meredith says he wants to continue his relationship with the company, except as an owner-operator.

While speaking with CBS 17, Meredith also spoke about how important it was for veterans to know the resources available to them after leaving the military.