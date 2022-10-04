RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday, the North Carolina Museum of Art previewed one its newly reimagined collection galleries and a special exhibition of “The People’s Collection.”

This is the first time in months the organizers have held such an event.

A CBS 17 crew was able to take a sneak peek inside of the new collection that took months to come together.

The collections will be available for families to see starting Oct. 8 and 9.

The best part about this event—it’s FREE!

After being closed for four months — the museum’s director, Valerie Hillings, said they are excited to open back up their collection gallery showing a new look that represents the people.

You can see fresh installations of artwork, new artwork, commissioned artwork and also take a tour with some of the artists.

“We had been thinking for a long time about the stories we’re telling and the artwork we’re showing. We thought this was a perfect moment as we come out of the pandemic and into the phase of our next history,” Hillings said.

This is also the year some of the collection turned 75 years old.

Hilling tells me they look forward to welcoming people of all ages to come and enjoy a range of activities related to the collection.

To register and find additional details about this event, click here.