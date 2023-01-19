RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.

Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for unsafe movement, Freeman told CBS 17.

Freeman also said the Raleigh Police Department is the investigating agency.

According to court documents, Wood hit a parked 2016 Toyota Sedan in downtown Raleigh at about 9:12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The documents said she turned from a direct line on South Salisbury Street and West Hargett Street while driving a 2021 Toyota Sedan and hit the vehicle.

Andrea Cardella was leaving work the night of the crash and described how serious it looked.

“Police were already on site by the time I had seen it. I just saw the car that was parked that got hit and then the car that had hit was basically laying on top of the hood of the other car. Engine was still on, lights were on. It had just been kind of left there,” she said.

Court documents show that while the crash occurred on Dec. 8, Wood was not charged until Dec. 12.

Raleigh police spokesman Lt. Jason Borneo was unable to say how long after the crash that investigators were able to talk to Wood about what happened.

A spokesperson for Wood, who is in her fourth term as auditor, said Thursday she had no comment on the matter. CBS 17 contacted an attorney for Wood but has not heard back.

District Attorney Freeman declined to elaborate further on the incident.

Wood has a court date set for Jan. 26.