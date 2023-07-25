WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Caitlin Gooch has had a love of horses since she was three years old.

“I love being out here, it’s just peaceful. Like I could come and spend all day out here,” said Gooch.

She grew up on this farm in Wendell, rode plenty of horses, and she’s even coined herself “The Black Cowgirl.”

“To me, the Black Cowgirl is like I’m here, this is representation. Yes, we could just say cowgirl but when I put Black in front of it you know this is coming from a Black woman,” said Gooch.

It’s an idea she came up with wanting to teach the next generation of cowgirls and cowboys about the history of horsemanship in an area where you may not see as many people of color.

“I have talked with Black people who’ve never ridden beside other black people and for me, it’s the representation,” said Gooch.

In addition to overseeing the farm, the mother of four girls also educates kids about the industry through her summer camp programs.

At her camp kids don’t just learn to ride horses, they learn to take care of them too.

(Courtesy Caitlin Gooch)

(Courtesy Caitlin Gooch)

(Courtesy Caitlin Gooch)

(Courtesy Caitlin Gooch)

She also educates through social media, her YouTube Channel, and even coloring books.

“I meet so many kids who want to work with horses, who want to be farmers, who want to work in agriculture and they aren’t sure where they fit in, so I’m like ok, I’m here, I have this space, let me utilize it and share the things that I’ve learned, share the things I wish I had known,” said Gooch.

Her goal is to inspire the next generation of young equestrians.

Gooch continues to educate kids through her summer camp programs.

You can find out more about her as well as her non-profit initiative “Saddle Up and Read” here.