RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a one-stop shop for families Saturday morning.

From new bookbags to school supplies — to even brand-new shoes and fresh haircuts.

“It is personal. When I was a kid, my mother would be financially challenged during this time of year trying to provide for my brother and I to go back to school,” said LeVelle Moton.

For the North Carolina Central University head basketball coach, Saturday’s event hit different for him.

It marked the 13th annual LeVelle Moton and PJ Tucker back-to-school community day event at the Raleigh Boys Club.

“So, oftentimes trying to get school clothes, getting shoes, getting a nice haircut, getting school supplies, a book bag, paper, pens you name it that stuff added up,” Moton said.

“[My mom] had to do it for two. And she was doing the best she possibly could do to make ends meet. So, when I made an event what I wanted to do was eliminate all the worry and anxiety that came along with that for all the families.” explained Moton.

Another familiar face was there to also lend a helping hand. Raleigh native and New Orleans Pelican guard Devonte’ Graham stopped by during the event.

“It’s just about giving back to your community. Where we are from a lot of us grew up not having a lot. For LeVelle [Moton] to be doing stuff like this, it’s inspiring. It inspires me which is one of the reasons why I have my community day,” Graham said.

Graham will hold his community day Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fletcher Park in Raleigh following his basketball camp.