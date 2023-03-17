Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A correctional lieutenant at the North Carolina Central Prison was charged Friday morning with driving while impaired and felony drug possession.

Eugene Avery, 55, of Raleigh was stopped by Raleigh police around 1:10 a.m. at Wake Forest Road at Interstate 440, according to a Wake County Sheriff’s Office daily bulletin.

Avery was also charged with driving with a revoked license and a rear lamps violation.

According to the State of North Carolina, Avery was first hired in 2004 as a correctional officer. He reached the rank of lieutenant III in 2015.

“The Department of Adult Correction has zero tolerance for any staff involved in any illegal activity and is cooperating fully with law enforcement,” John M.R. Bull, communications officer with the department, told CBS 17.

Bull also said the department takes staff arrests very seriously and that these allegations are under internal investigation.