NC Central women’s basketball players learn team-building from Raleigh firefighters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On the basketball court, players must work as a team, and Sunday the North Carolina Central University women’s basketball team got a chance to build their skills with another group whose lives depend on working together.

Aiming a fire hose may be a new skill for members of the North Carolina Central women’s basketball team, but with cooperation and some help from Raleigh firefighters, they figured it out.

“Just because it looks easy, it’s not easy,” noted head coach, Trisha Stafford-Odom.

It’s just one of the lessons learned during a day of training and team-building with the Raleigh Fire Department.

Fire Division Chief Kevin Coppage said these activities are important because, “Leadership and teamwork can translate from the fire ground to a basketball court which would transpire into what you do in life.”

Both basketball and firefighting demand physical skills, but perhaps more importantly, they require the ability to work together.

“In firefighting and basketball, no one of us is as good as all of us put together. You have to rely on the person behind you,” explained Coppage. “You have to rely on the person that’s in front of you that’s leading you.”

Stafford-Odom hopes her players will use what they learn later on the court, in the classroom and in their future careers.

“Teamwork is something that is incorporated in many different areas of life,” she said. “If you’re not able to work collectively with people as you get yourself out of college you are going to have a hard time being successful.”

