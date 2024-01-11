CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is closing on Thursday due to storm damage.

The festival was originally slated to end on Sunday. Festival engineers completed their evaluations of the lantern displays and some of the larger, signature displays suffered severe structural damage from the storms on Tuesday.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre said engineers concluded that the repairs could not be completed in time before the Festival’s scheduled conclusion.

“Our heart breaks for those who had plans to attend the Festival in its final few days,” said William Lewis, Cary’s Cultural Arts Manager. “Public safety is paramount, and we appreciate the careful analysis and thoughtful conversations with all stakeholders in making this joint decision. It’s a reminder that these grand outdoor art exhibits are ephemeral, and we enjoy and appreciate them while they are here.”

For those who did not see the displays in person, a catalog is included here.

Patrons holding tickets for the remaining days will receive emailed instructions about refund options. The Chinese Lantern Festival will return to Cary from Nov. 22, 2024 to Jan. 12, 2025.