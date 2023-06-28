CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheater will welcome one of the region’s most stunning holiday traditions this winter. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is set to return and special package tickets will go on sale this Saturday, July 1.

Day specific tickets will go on sale August 4 at noon for the eight-week run this year, starting November 17 and running through January 14.

“Cary’s signature festival of light returns with new lanterns, performances, and unique experiences,” says William Lewis, Cary’s Cultural Arts Manager.

“Last year’s festival drew guests from all 100 counties in North Carolina, plus visitors from 50 U.S. states and territories. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is proud to host this treasured destination event,” Lewis added.

Many Chinese artisans are already crafting more than 40 all-new displays, each one made of hundreds of parts, and thousands of LED lights. Visitors can look forward to these larger-than-life lantern creations and entertaining cultural performances that’ll take place each night on the main stage.

For more information about the NC Chinese Lantern Festival click here.