CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheater is set to welcome guests to the N.C. Chinese Lantern Festival for an eighth year.

The festival begins Friday, November 17 at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for the eight-week run until January 14th, 2024. The festival will be open daily between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.

New this year is an additional week of ticket along with new food, apparel items and more stage performances.

Sensory Friendly Night will also return on December 6 and offer lower decibel music, decreased capacity as well as access to quiet areas to decompress from sensory overload.

Ticket prices are $35 per adult and $20 for kids ages 3 to 12. Tickets will be date/time specific and not available on holidays.

For more information on the N.C. Chinese Lantern Festival, special events or to purchase tickets visit their website here.