CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s Chinese Lantern Festival will be holding a sensory-friendly night in December.

Festival officials said the one-night event will be a way to “provide a welcoming environment for individuals on the autism spectrum as well as those with sensitivity issues or developmental disabilities.”

The night is being presented by We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym, officials said in a release.

Ryan van Biljon and Jessica Floyd with We Rock the Spectrum-Cary & Raleigh shared in a release that this night is an important way to make the event accessible to everyone.

“We Rock the Spectrum — Cary is proud to be partnering with Koka Booth Amphitheatre on bringing this magical event to our Autistic community. This year’s first-ever sensory-friendly night will make the event accessible to many in our community who have sensory sensitivity, bringing more inclusion to this long-standing local event, and we are thrilled,” Biljon and Floyd said.

The festival starts Nov. 18 and goes through Jan. 8. The sensory-friendly night is happening on Tuesday, December 6.

Officials said that this year’s festival will have almost 40 new displays.

