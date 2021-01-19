NC closing state government offices ahead of Inauguration Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s Government Complex in downtown Raleigh will be closed ahead of Inauguration Day, the state announced Tuesday.

The closure of facilities under Cabinet Agencies will be closed Tuesday and will remain closed to all non-essential personnel on Wednesday.

North Carolina said employees at impacted facilities who are not already working from home should plan to do so on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s announcement concerning state-owned buildings follows similar closures from Wake County and the City of Raleigh.

The county and city are closing downtown offices ahead of potential protests on Wednesday.

“I think it would be a good idea for people to stay away from downtown, especially the Capitol area, on Wednesday,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.

Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper mobilized about 550 National Guard personnel on Wednesday.

Approximately 350 will help in Raleigh while the rest are in Washington to assist with the inaugural events.

An FBI bulletin earlier this week warned of armed protests in all 50 state capitols as well as Washington in the days ahead. Following the attack at the U.S. Capitol, Cooper said dozens of states have National Guardsmen in the nation’s capital.

Wake County made a similar move in May as protests gripped the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death.