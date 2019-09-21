NC college student from Raleigh fights for her life after being hit by car

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) — A North Carolina A&T State University student is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was hit by a car earlier this week.

The college student is originally from Raleigh.

Police say 21-year-old Onnr Grogan was hit by a car when she crossed the street into oncoming traffic in Greensboro Tuesday morning.

“I really pray for her family,” said student Kayla Thomas. “I pray for her. I really hope everything is going good for her. That’s so sad.”

Grogan is a senor biological engineering student at N.C. A&T. Her professors and fellow classmates say campus has not been the same without her.

“She’s just a nice person to work with, all the students like her very much,” said faculty member, Abolghasem Shahbazi. “Every day she comes to the break room and eats lunch with us so we’ve been missing her.”

Hospital staffers say Grogan is still in serious condition.

“When this happened, we had several students from here who went over to the hospital,” said Shahbazi.

Students and staff are raising money for Grogan’s medical bills and recovery and everyone is hopeful Grogan will make it back to class soon.

“I hope she does,” said Shahbazi. “I hope she does. We pray she does.”

Witnesses at the crash say the driver who hit Grogan ran over to help her. Police say she crossed at a no crosswalk section of the street, but it’s an area where many students cross. Police are still investigating the crash.

— WGHP-TV contributed to this report