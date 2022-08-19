RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night.

Naomi Carroll-Moore, 56, returned to the line of duty on Monday after being rehired and suffered the medical emergency Tuesday after the training at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh.

The Department of Public Safety said Carroll-Moore “was hired as a correctional officer in 2003 and she worked in several prisons before leaving in 2009” and returned to the job after being rehired Monday.

“We are deeply saddened by Officer Carroll-Moore’s untimely death,” said Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr., North Carolina Secretary of Public Safety. “We offer our heartfelt sympathy to her family, friends and colleagues.”