RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday, Dyrek and Jonique Miller made the trip up to Jonique’s hometown for one of the biggest music festivals of the year.

“Listen, I’m probably going to cry when I get there because I did not think that this was going to happen. I don’t know how many times I’m going to say it,” said Jonique.

Luckily, it’ll be tears of joy for her. Jonique and her husband Dyrek are in Raleigh for the Dreamville Festival this coming weekend.

“I’m hoping to maybe spot Drake or spot Usher somewhere in the crowd. Maybe they’ll walk by us,” Dyrek stated.

We first met Dyrek and Jonique around this time last year. Their plan was to go to the two-day festival at that time.

Unfortunately, that was put on hold.

Jonique’s grandmother passed away. so the couple rearranged their plans to go to Louisiana for the funeral the same weekend.

“But we knew we had to give those tickets away because I want to bless someone, so they don’t feel like I feel. which was defeated,” Jonique said.

After sharing their story on social media, they eventually blessed a young college student from Raleigh with the tickets.

Hours after CBS17’s Nick Sturdivant tweeted the story, Dreamville’s president and co-founder Ibrahim Hamad saw it.

He retweeted, “this is beautiful.” In the same tweet he said he wanted to make sure Dyrek and Jonique were able to attend this year’s Dreamville Festival. For free.

“Then he emailed us back and I said, yes,” Jonique mentioned, smiling with excitement.

“I had to keep my composure at work, but as soon as I got home, I was super excited to let her know how I feel,” said Dyrek.

It will be a much-needed break for the couple after a rough year.

“I herniated three disks in my back. Two in my neck. I broke my pelvis bone. I suffered a miscarriage in May,” Jonique stated. “We had a business together. We lost that because of the whole injury thing,” she said.

Despite the setback, they said they are grateful for this opportunity.

“I didn’t give those passes away in hopes of getting new passes. So, it’s a big deal. So, if they do see this, thank you so much,” said Jonique.