CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Courage has hired a new full-time assistant soccer coach that will specialize in video analytics, among all-around aspects beginning this season, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Victoria Boardman, who was on staff with the San Diego Wave last season, “will assist in all aspects of the club while specializing in video analytics,” the Courage said. “[She] has been a U.S. Youth National Team network scout since 2020.”

Boardman is the fourth assistant to be hired under head coach Sean Nahas, who joined North Carolina on an interim basis on Sept. 30, 2021, before eventually having the tag removed a few months later.

“I’m grateful and excited for the opportunity to join the Courage staff. I’m humbled to join Sean, his exceptional technical team and support staff,” Boardman said.

Graphic Credit: NC Courage Communications

This second off-season addition brings the Courage full-time technical staff to five members alongside performance director Mike Young.

Boardman helped the Wave to a playoff berth in their first season of competition in 2022.

The 2023 North Carolina Courage Technical Staff consists of: