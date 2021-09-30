NC Courage fire coach after sexual coercion accusations made by former players

HERRIMAN, UTAH – JULY 17: Paul Riley head coach of North Carolina Courage looks on prior to the quarterfinal match against the Portland Thorns FC in the the NWSL Challenge Cup at Zions Bank Stadium on July 17, 2020 in Herriman, Utah. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Courage fired coach Paul Riley after accusations of sexual coercion made by former players were reported by The Athletic on Thursday.

The Courage released a statement saying they “support the players who have come forward and we commend them for bravely sharing their stories.”

Sean Nahas was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

The Athletic reported that the incidents involved players when he was coaching in Kansas City and Portland. No current or former Courage players have come forward with accusations.

The Portland Thorns released a statement. It explained that a complaint from a player in 2015 led to an investigation during which Riley was placed on leave.

“While the findings did not show unlawful activity, they did uncover clear violations of our company policies. Based on this, we chose to sever ties with Riley. The findings of the investigation were fully shared with the NWSL league office,” Portland’s statement said.