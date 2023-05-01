CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Courage soccer team and the state’s first all-women’s microbrewery announced a partnership that is releasing new beers as early as Wednesday.

The duo announced The Lioness Lager (Courage) and The Sitter and the Striker (NCFC) will begin distribution this week, with the lager available for the first time when the Courage host Gotham FC at WakeMed Soccer Park on Wednesday night.

“Craft beer is a pillar of the Triangle, and we are excited about this mutually beneficial partnership,” the Courage said Monday in a news release. “Bombshell is the perfect fit as a completely women-owned and operated business teams up with the only professional women’s sports team in North Carolina.”

Bombshell Beer of Holly Springs offers up to 16 beers on tap, as well as wine. It also packages beer in kegs and cans for restaurants in the Triangle.

According to the news release, “the Lioness Lager is an easy-drinking lager, brewed to be enjoyed while cheering on the Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Sitter and the Striker is an IPA that features a starting lineup of Amarillo, Motueka, Simcoe & Warrior hops.”

Cans will be available in Fresh Market, Lowes Foods and Total Wine.