CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — History repeated itself once again for the North Carolina Courage this weekend as they won their season opener, 1-0, against Kansas City.

The win on Opening Day marks the sixth consecutive year the Courage has not lost a season opener, as well as keeping the undefeated streak since their inaugural season in 2017.

North Carolina is projected — and was voted — to finish last in the National Women’s Soccer League standings in 2023, but the team didn’t show it on Saturday.

In front of nearly 5,000 Opening Day fans, the Courage literally took off running to a plethora of early chances and exposed Kansas City’s weaknesses early. This included Current goalkeeper A.D. Franch.

After numerous shots through the first 20 minutes, and continued applied pressure, forward Mille Gejl was able to place a pass from midfielder Narumi Miura into a one-on-one situation and take a shot outside the box down low at the left post.

It wasn’t the first time the Courage shot at the left corner in the game, and it also wasn’t the first time Franch showed it was hard for her to defend that spot.

The curling shot tucked in and under — and wound up coming as the game-winner.

“I received the ball in an isolated situation with the right full back and I tried to go 1 v 1. I got to the inside of the pitch, I saw the goal and tried to shoot, and it went in,” Gejl said.

It was Gejl’s first goal in the NWSL and it came during her league debut. The Dane has most notably played for the Denmark national team and the UEFA Champion League team, Brøndby.

The Courage had multiple other scoring chances in the game, producing more on-goal shot attempts than the Current, but never finished again.

North Carolina has five wins on Opening Day, including Saturday, since 2017:

1-0 against the Washington Spirit in 2017;

1-0 against the Portland Thorns in 2018;

3-2 against the Washington Spirit in 2021 and

2-0 against Gotham FC in 2022.

The team also featured a drawless tie in 2019 and no match in 2020 due to COVID-19.