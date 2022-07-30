CARY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina defender Jaelene Daniels sat out the Courage’s National Women’s Soccer League 3-3 tie Friday night against the Washington Spirit after refusing to wear a gay pride jersey.

In 2017, Daniels refused a U.S. national team call-up because of a gay pride jersey.

From Denver, the 29-year-old Daniels has made eight appearances for the national team.

She played at Texas Tech and helped the Courage franchise win three NWSL titles, in 2016 as the Western New York Flash and 2018 and 2019 as the Courage.

The North Carolina Courage soccer team is based out of Cary.