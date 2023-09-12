RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina inmate on death row died of natural causes on Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The department said Johnny Ray Daughtry, 59 (#0099090), died of natural causes in a Raleigh hospital on Monday night.

Daughtry was convicted and sentenced to death in Johnston County for the murder and rape of his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Narron, in 1992.

In July 2006, Daughtry filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, which was denied by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

The State of North Carolina has not executed an inmate on death row since 2006.