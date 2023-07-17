RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Executive Mansion in downtown Raleigh is undergoing about $1.6 million in repair work this month, according to a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Administration.

If you pass the mansion on Blount Street, you’ll notice much of the exterior is covered as crews complete the work.

Julia Hegele, communications director for the NC Dept. of Administration, said the work “is part of scheduled maintenance to uphold the structural integrity and keep the facility safe for guests, staff and residents.”

Hegele said the porches have become unsafe due to rotting and warped boards. To repair them, the woodwork has to be scraped and repainted. Crews have wrapped the porch to “capture old lead-based paint.”

A contract for $1,645,464 was awarded to CT Wilson Construction after a competitive bid process, Hegele said. The price includes the lead-based paint reduction procedures.