RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s one of the biggest consumer seasons — back-to-school shopping.

This year, the National Retail Federation expects families to spend record amounts on school supplies as students get ready to head back to the classroom.

A recent survey estimated families with children in elementary through high school will spend on average $890 on back-to-school items — about $25 more compared to last year’s record.

The National Retail Federation said the increase is driven by more demand for electronics including laptops, tablets and calculators.

College students should also plan to spend more. The survey also estimates college students and their families to spend an average of $1,336. Since 2019, back-to-college spending has nearly doubled.

Genesis Silver was among many shopping for school supplies during the weekend.

“When I was in school, everything was cheaper. Everything is pricier now… the notebooks, everything down to the food and cheese… everything is getting expensive.”

Silver said many families who have chosen to shop for school supplies have also shopped online to save time.

“This particular Walmart, it gets really busy. I see a lot of people coming in and they’re standing in the lines and all the back-to-school stuff is going fast.”

Other families pointed to certain items where they have seen prices increase — including a pack of highlighters that cost about $7.

A woman named Ms. “V,” who taught out of state for 30 years, said she knows families are struggling.

“It’s a struggle because you have parents working two jobs, raising kids, and after the pandemic, it’s even more of a challenge.”

Beyond school supplies, Ms. V said families may also face other challenges including internet connection. She said school drives, backpack giveaways and other special programs that help families and teachers continue to be a huge support for many.

“As a teacher, I know that it’s very expensive and we tend to dive into our own pockets up to $500 or $1,000 even to supply kids, and it’s not always school supplies but it’s food, snacks, pencils, papers,” said the former elementary school teacher. She added, “We don’t mind because it’s in our heart and we see the reward at the end of the year.”