RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It is National Farmers’ Market Week and it’s a great opportunity to showcase Raleigh’s local market.

The Farmers’ Market offers a variety of fruits and vegetables from tomatoes and peaches to figs and squash.

The Farmers’ Market is also supported by a great program that aims to help residents who need it the most.

The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program provides coupons to eligible senior citizens and women with young children.

The coupons can be exchanged for a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Cindy Lowe, a local farmer with Sugarloaf Orchard, said that many farmers go the extra mile to help support shoppers who are using the coupons.

“That’s when you should go the extra mile. You’re trying to help someone else, and that’s a great thing.”

Cindy said farmers will often make sure those shoppers get what they need to provide adequate nutrition for themselves and their families, even if that means throwing in some extra at a discounted rate.

It’s just another way our amazing local farmers support our great communities across Central North Carolina.

If you, or someone you know, can benefit from assistance from the North Carolina Farmers Market Program, contact your local WIC agency or visit NutritionNC.com.