NC fire departments in need of volunteers as shortage hits statewide

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire departments across North Carolina are in major need of volunteers.
Fire officials say more than two-thirds of firefighters in the state are volunteers.
Department numbers have been going down as people don’t want to commit their time.
Or they don’t know the opportunities exist.
The North Carolina Association and the International Association of Fire Chiefs has launched an initiative to get help.
The campaign focuses on 15 at-risk counties, including Wake.
People can volunteer for a variety of positions.
“It’s great for us and it’s great for them with the camaraderie and just the ability to help others in their community,” said Capt. Glenn Clapp of the Fairview Fire Department.
For more information, head to their website.
