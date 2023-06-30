APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — With the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaching, plenty of people will be celebrating this weekend and that means firework sales in North Carolina are skyrocketing.

Scott Schindler runs the Keystone Fireworks tent off of East Williams Street in Apex and he’s been in charge for nearly 10 years. With years of experience, he knows the trends of fireworks sales.

He says with the holiday falling on a Tuesday this year, people will be stocking up on fireworks for this weekend and next weekend.

“A lot of people take vacation and they basically get a two-weekend holiday,” Schindler said.

He says most sales will happen between Friday afternoon and Monday night, and those sales will bring in big money. Some of that money will go toward a cause Schindler says he cares deeply about as a disabled veteran.

“Part of my proceeds will go to our Local 87 out of High Point,” he said. “Service dogs for veterans, so we’re trying to do that, and then we also need to do some upgrading with our post.”

Schindler says being able to help families celebrate Independence Day while also helping the men and women who have fought for that very freedom is special.

With the product clearing out of the tent quickly, Schindler says plan your celebration ahead of time.

“If you want your fireworks, and I have a big variety, do it sooner rather than later,” he said.

Local police departments and fire stations are offering safety tips to families for anyone who needs more information on celebrating safely with fireworks.