The new monument in Freedom Park in Raleigh. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A park honoring the African American experience is now open in Raleigh.

On Wednesday, Governor Cooper (D) and others unveiled the new Freedom Park in downtown Raleigh.

The park is located just steps away from the state legislative building.

“Freedom Park is located right among the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government and I think it’s an important place for it to be,” said Gov. Cooper.

The park honors the Black experience in North Carolina. It also highlights the struggle for freedom along the way.

At the center of the park stands the “Bacon of Freedom,” a 50-foot-tall gold structure.

“You have mixed emotions. There’s some sense of we’ve made some accomplishments, but the struggle is still real,” said Greg Milhouse.

He came Wednesday to view the park for the first time.

Along the park’s walls are quotes and phrases from the civil rights era and beyond.

“At the end of the day this is forever. People are going to be inspired from these quotes, get the imagery, soak it in, embrace it. This is just a beautiful thing for the city to have,” said Madison Jay.

The Beacon of Freedom will also illuminate at night.

A lighting ceremony will take place Wednesday night at 8:15 p.m. at the park.

