NC gave COVID-19 vaccine doses to 21 more places this week than last

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More places have COVID-19 vaccine right now in Wake County than in the past.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services gave vaccine to 21 more places this week compared to last.

The phone won’t stop ringing at Bee Well Pharmacy in Cary.

“Sometimes I get around 10 o’clock at night the phone calls, but I still respond every single time,” said Abhi Cxauxan, owner of Bee Well Pharmacy.

The small, local pharmacy is one of the providers to get vaccine in Wake County this week.

They have received doses twice before and done more than 400 shots.

“It’s so much easier for us to come to a location like this to get the shot. It makes it very simple,” said Phil Smith, who received his vaccine at Bee Well.

North Carolina received about 250,000 first doses and single-shot doses this week.

The state allocated doses to about 60 places overall in Wake County this week.

“I was very excited because I feel that’s an awesome opportunity to give back to society,” said Cxauxaun.

Health officials expect the number to keep growing.

“It makes sense to be able to feel comfortable going to a grocery store, going to a store, being out in public, doing some of the things they’re not loosening up,” said Smith.

Harris Teeter pharmacies in Raleigh and Cary recently joined the list of vaccinators, along with several smaller pharmacies and doctor’s offices.

This is on top of the federal partners, like Walgreens, receiving doses.

“It’s just one of those things we have to do,” said Smith.

More than a fifth of adults in North Carolina have now received at least one shot.

Pharmacists hope to see that number grow so life can return to a sense of normalcy.

“Everybody will have a normal life. Everybody have a Christmas together for this coming year,” said Cxauxan.

Every week CBS 17 making sure to request the places receiving vaccine and putting them on our website.

You can find this week’s list here.

Most places do require appointments, so it’s best to call or go online first.