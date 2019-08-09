Gov. Cooper’s executive order protects children against conversion therapy

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 05: A woman walks past a shop front decorated with the Pride flag colours on July 5, 2017 in London, England. The annual Pride Festival takes place in London fromJune 24 to July 9 2017 and includes the Pride in London parade on July 8. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Stephanie Weber identifies with the local LGBTQ community, standing up for herself and others.

“It just is who I am,” Weber said. “I know the damage and the hurt that can be done, and not having support.”

She’s learning about Governor Roy Cooper recently signing an executive order against conversion therapy.

The order directs state health and human services officials to make sure no taxpayer dollars are used for conversion therapy for minors.

“State taxpayer money shouldn’t be used for a practice on children that major medical associations agree is harmful and ineffective,” Governor Cooper said in a news release regarding the executive order. “Conversion therapy has been shown to pose serious health risks, and we should be protecting all of our children, including those who identify as LGBTQ, instead of subjecting them to a dangerous practice. I’m proud to sign this order and I will continue working to build an inclusive North Carolina that is welcoming and safe.”

According to Equality North Carolina and the Campaign for Southern Equality, techniques can range from electroshock treatments or institutionalization to counseling services.

Weber believes the move will help save lives.

“You’re being told that it’s just not okay to exist, as you are,” she said. “It just leads to suicide.” She said her cousin underwent conversion therapy as a teenager.

“They did conversion therapy, because of their religion,” Weber said. “It was ultimately just exhausting, depressing, that sunk him into further depression than he was already in.”

Cheryl Hiser and her son, Ash, are also for the move.

“You’re basically negating a child’s existence,” Cheryl said.

For Ash, the executive order gives him hope after growing up in the LGBTQ community.

“I think it’s really important that this vulnerable population especially is protected,” Ash said. “Taking the identity that someone has, and trying to just completely eliminate it, that’s definitely the wrong way to go.”

Tami Fitzgerald, the Executive Director of NC Values Coalition, opposes the order.

“He (Governor Cooper) usurped the first amendment and the freedom of speech,” Fitzgerald said. “What he’s done is put a mussel on the mouths of counselors and therapists, inserting the government in between a child and their therapist.”

Meanwhile, those like Weber hope to eventually see an all-out ban of conversion therapy.

The American Psychiatric Association opposes conversion therapy, saying in part in a statement efforts to change same-sex orientation represent a significant risk of harm.

