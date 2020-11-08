NC highway patrol helicopter crashes in Wake County, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol helicopter crashed Sunday afternoon in Wake County, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the crash, which happened just after 2 p.m. near the intersection of Garner Road and East Tryon Road, according to Master Trooper Chris Knox.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol helicopter facility is in the area where the crash happened.

There is no word on how the crash happened. Roads are closed in the area of the crash.

In photos from the scene, the damage aircraft could be seen in the middle of a street.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol helicopter crashed on June 19, 2018, because the helicopter was still clamped to one side of the transporter used to take it to the heliport, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Bell OH-58A, N303HP, operated by highway patrol, crashed upon takeoff just after 2 p.m. and suffered substantial damage, the report shows.

The pilot “moved the helicopter from the hangar to the helipad using an electric/hydraulic transporter attached to the helicopter skids,” the report says. While preparing the helicopter for flight, the pilot unhooked the transporter clamp from the left skid. It was at that point the passenger asked the pilot about removing the controls from the co-pilot’s side of the aircraft, according to the report.