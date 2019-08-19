1  of  2
Live Now
CBS 17 interactive radar Storms create traffic mess at Six Forks Rd. and Atlantic Ave.

NC Innocence Case Hinges on Mentally Ill Man’s Confession

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A three-judge panel in North Carolina determining whether a convicted killer is innocent will hear arguments about the credibility of a murder confession from the man, who wore a Superman-like cape and compared himself to Dracula.

When the hearing starts Tuesday in Raleigh, attorneys for 66-year-old James Blackmon will argue he should be declared innocent in the 1979 stabbing death of Helena Peyton, who was a student at what’s now St. Augustine’s University.

In court filings, attorneys say Blackmon’s false confession is the only evidence against him. Prosecutors say courts already found Blackmon competent to stand trial.

The hearing is the final step in North Carolina’s innocence process, where the state-funded Innocence Inquiry Commission hears claims of innocence and recommends the ones it finds credible to a judicial panel.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss