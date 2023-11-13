RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County will host its annual State of the County Address Monday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

The Board of Commissioners chair Shinica Thomas said they’re discussing several topics, like how the county is spending money from the hospitality tax. Part of the tax will pay for renovations at PNC Arena.

Commissioners will also discuss how part of the county’s $1.8 billion budget will pay for more affordable housing.

Thomas tells CBS 17 they’re in the middle of a listening tour to learn about housing needs throughout the county.

“We are wanting to hear, as we make plans for the next year and the next few years, what municipalities want,” Thomas said.

Thomas will also host a panel of leaders, including Sheriff Willie Rowe, who will be there to talk about community safety. Commissioners tell CBS 17 that is an important concern they’re hearing from people across the area.

“Things that the community has really lifted up and said they wanted to hear about so that’s what we’re going to do tonight,” Thomas said.

The Address is Monday at 6 p.m.