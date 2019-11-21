NC man accused of taking his penis out, forcing himself on woman on GoRaleigh bus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Burlington man is behind bars Thursday, accused of taking his penis completely out of his pants on a GoRaleigh bus and forcing himself on a female rider, a Wake County arrest warrant shows.

Christopher Eugene McDade, 37, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, sexual battery, and indecent exposure. He was arrested Wednesday.

According to the warrant, McDade kidnapped a woman on Wednesday “by unlawfully confining the victim and restraining the victim, without the consent of the victim and restraining the victim…for the purpose of terrorizing [the victim] and maintaining [the victim] for sexual servitude.”

In addition to kidnapping the woman, McDade is accused of physically restraining her from getting off the bus and pushing her. After pushing her, McDade had “his penis displayed and pushed himself onto the victim…not allowing her to leave the bus,” the warrant says.

McDade had his “penis completely out of his pants” on the GoRaleigh bus, according to the warrant.

The suspect is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, which also happens to be his birthday, records show.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now