NC man gets jail time, probation for assaulting ICE agents in Morrisville

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old Greenville man was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to assaulting ICE agents who were deporting his father in 2018.

Daniel Oliver-Perez was sentenced to 60 days intermittent confinement, two years of probation, and six months of house arrest for assaulting two Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on Nov. 23, 2018.

Oliver-Perez was one of nearly two dozen who were arrested that day as ICE agents took Samuel Oliver-Bruno into custody.

In 2014, Oliver-Bruno attempted to enter the U.S. illegally by using using a Texas birth certificate and Texas identification card in an assumed name, federal officials said.

He was later convicted of attempted illegal entry by false and misleading representation and served a Notice and Order of Expedited Removal.

Over the next three years, that order of removal was delayed but he was ordered to appear at the ICE office in Charlotte with tickets to depart the United States before Dec. 16, 2017.

Oliver-Bruno presented ICE with a confirmed scheduled flight to Mexico departing on Dec. 10, 2017. Immigration officials said he never took that flight and instead began living at the City Well United Methodist Church in Durham.

On Oct. 12, 2018, Oliver-Bruno filed a request for deferred action with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services which led to an appointment for him to be fingerprinted in Morrisville.

When Oliver-Bruno went to that appointment, ICE agents were waiting to take him into custody.

Oliver-Bruno died last month from injuries suffered in a car accident more than a year prior.

Federal officials said Oliver-Perez attempted to stop the ICE agents’ attempt and at one point “grabbed the officer by the neck in a chokehold grip. The officer instructed Oliver-Perez to let him go. After several seconds, the officer was able to release himself from Oliver-Perez’s grip. During the altercation, the officer sustained a cut on his hand and had difficulty breathing during the chokehold.”

Oliver-Perez also assaulted an agent who was in a van that was transporting Oliver-Bruno.

“Immigration and Customs Enforcement is a federal law enforcement agency responsible for the enforcement of our immigration laws. As with any law enforcement agency this office will not tolerate the obstruction, resisting or assaulting of those that we have entrusted to enforce our laws” said Acting United States Attorney G. Norman Acker, III.

Oliver-Perez pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the assault on Oct. 17, 2019.