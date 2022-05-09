RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lottery scratch-off ticket bought at a Cary store ended up being lucky for a man who collected his winnings last week, officials said.

Ernest Jackson spent $30 on a scratch-off ticket at the Snack Shop in the 4100 block of N.C. 55 in Cary, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Jackson, of Durham, won $100,000 after scratching off the 200X The Cash ticket, the news release said.

Jackson traveled to Raleigh on Friday to collect his winnings at the lottery headquarters.

After state and federal tax withholdings, Jackson took home $71,019.

Officials said that 200X The Cash still has five $5 million prizes and 14 $100,000 prizes available.