MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Lenovo is on a mission to help middle and high school girls discover careers in technology.

Friday, the company hosted an annual event called ‘Girls Belong in Tech.’

Over 150 girls from high schools across the state got the chance to get a glimpse of what it’s like to work in the field of tech.

(Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

The students received a tour of Lenovo’s headquarters in Morrisville.

They also got the chance to participate in workshops where they learned to tear down and assemble computers and the art of virtual reality.

In addition, students also received a presentation from animation company, Dreamworks.

The goal was to encourage high school girls to envision themselves working in the tech industry.

“The technology industry is really known for being innovative and there’s one area that tech companies lag behind and that’s gender diversity,” said Libby Richards, Community Engagement Manager at Lenovo.

Pallavi Mylar is a high school student in the Triangle. She was one of the students that came up with the idea two years ago as a high school intern with the company.

“It’s really important to have a girl’s voice, a women’s voice in many different projects and stuff so we decided that it’s really important to educate and inspire young girls to join the field,” said Mylar.

Lenovo says in just two years, they exceeded their 2020 goal of achieving 20% female executive representation.

By 2025, the company aims to grow their global representation of women in executive roles to 27% (from 21% in 2020).