RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Association of Defense Community and the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission are hosting the upcoming North Carolina Defense Summit and there is a job fair taking place during it.

It is called the “Transitioning Military Veteran Hiring Event.”

It is on Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday will be the second day of the job fair beginning at 8 a.m. until noon at the Hilton Raleigh North Hills on Wake Forest Road.

The goal is to help those transitioning their experience to civilian life.