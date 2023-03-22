RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina hosted a mobile health event Wednesday at Wake Tech’s North Campus.

Those who attended got to get free blood pressure screenings, free covid-19 vaccines, as well as HIV and STD testing.

Adam Perez, with Blue Cross and Blue Shield NC’s healthy blue, says the goal is to make healthcare more accessible to all.

“We feel like offering healthcare accessibility to everybody is super important. Healthy Blue being one of the Medicaid advantage care plans, we realize that accessibility is something that we want to offer to as many members and general community members as well,” said Prez.

The organization is also working to help those experiencing food insecurity.

They passed out food boxes to those in need.

“We really care about what we call the social determinacy for health. What that basically means is issues including financial instability, housing insecurity, food insecurity…these are things that if we don’t really address them we can’t address health,” said Dr. David Kiragu, Medical Officer CareMore Health. They partnered with Blue Cross and Blue Shield NC for the event.

Blue Cross Blue shield was also on site to provide information about Medicaid benefits.