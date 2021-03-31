NC Museum of Art back to full capacity, hosting Golden Mummies exhibit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Like most, the Heigh family is more than ready for a break. The North Carolina Museum of Art has provided just that for many in the area.

“With home schooling and quarantine and all the stuff that has been going on in the last year, this has been one of the bright spots” said Barry Heigh.

The bright spot is that the North Carolina Museum of Art is now at 100 percent capacity. Its current biggest draw is the exhibition of the Golden Mummies of Egypt.

“It’s amazing that our museum here in Raleigh is able to get these wonderful exhibits,” said Megan Liles, who spent Wednesday visiting the museum.

The exhibit focuses on a mostly overlooked time period when Egypt was also occupied by Greeks and Romans. The elite lie mummified, but alive with their own individual stories.

“It really is a global story, as well as an Egyptian story. It talks about life and death in children and adults. It’s looking into the faces of the past, so when we were talking about traveling last time, we’re time traveling in this show in a really exciting way,” said museum director Valerie Hillings.

The main galleries are also open, including pieces that were rediscovered in storage when all was shut down due to the pandemic. People visiting need to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines, with extra measures taken for the exhibit.

“We know that we should not go beyond a certain number of people to keep people comfortable. We have really created limited-time ticketing. This does have casework that encourages people to stand in front of it, so in order for that distance, we’re really working hard and our staff is keeping an eye on it closely,” Hillings said.

Megan Liles said it’s enough to make her feel safe when being inside other places can still be a bit nerve wracking.

“They do such a nice job of making sure everything is timed apart, the exhibits are far enough apart, and you can socially distance.”

Heigh added that he also feels comfortable visiting with his daughter and wife.

“It’s an atmosphere where it’s safe, they have really good social distancing, and they have really good COVID protocols in place,” he said.

So you can still take enough time to peruse, take it all in, forget your troubles, and learn something.