NC National Guard packs, delivers meals to seniors and families

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina National Guard stepped in to help families in the Triangle dealing with a critical need – food.

Soldiers were out volunteering at the Food Bank of the Central and Eastern North Carolina to help get meals out.

“I’m glad we’re able to assist,” said Lt. Ryan Ford.

Lt. Ford is taking a break from his job as pilot with North Carolina Army National Guard and serving in another way.

“So far we’ve been making pre-packaged boxes for seniors,” Lt. Ford said.

Lt. Ford and 10 more national guardsmen were serving as volunteers at the food bank to help them get more meals out.

“We’ve created about 35,000 meals over the last two days and now we are sorting produce also helping with logistical needs such as loading and unloading trucks as necessary.”

And their help is coming at a crucial time. The food bank is short on volunteers because many are practicing social distancing during the coronavirus crisis.

“We are seeing an exponential increase in the number of individuals that are coming to the food bank. That’s not normally how we operate. We serve a network of 900 partner agencies. So, to have an increase in folks who are just coming in asking for emergency food has been fairly intense in the last couple of weeks and our partner agencies they’ve seen anywhere from 20% increase in need all the way up to 150 percent increase in need,” said Jessica Wichard.

Wichard is with the food bank and said that’s why they requested help from the National Guard three weeks into their response to this pandemic

“We also knew that there would be a decrease in volunteers support and we would need to be getting more food in the community so all of those things combined meant that we were changing the way we operate and then either different than in a natural disaster so we’re really thankful for the support that we got from the government,” Wichard said. “The National Guard is always here to help our community in times of need and this is definitely a time of need “

The National Guard will be serving in this capacity at the food bank for the next 30 days.