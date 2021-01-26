NC nonprofit hosting drive-thru giveaway for struggling families at PNC Arena

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina nonprofit is stepping in to help families who have fallen on hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Carolina Community Action Association is holding its first drive-thru giveaway event this Tuesday morning at PNC Arena.

This is a first-come, first-served event. Organizers said they have enough supplies to fill the trunks of 1,000 vehicles.

Volunteers will pack trunks with food, PPE, household items, and baby necessities like diapers. Organizers said they can only serve one family per car.

The North Carolina Community Action Association already works to help families facing financially tough times, but executive director Sharon Goodson said this year they’re meeting people who have never needed their services before. She hopes the event destigmatizes the need for help.

“Not only are they working with people that they’ve worked with day-to-day, but there are people who are newly poor. These are people who lost their jobs, folks who never depended on services before,” said Goodson.

She said this is their version of a virtual hug to the community.

“We all need help sometimes. If you know of anybody that doesn’t need help, run real fast. We are here to help, but we want to do it in a safe way,” continued Goodson.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m. or at least until supplies last.

Organizers said the event will happen rain or shine and suggests families come in on the Edwards Mill Road side of the arena.

Vehicles were already lined up before 8 a.m.