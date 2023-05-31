RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina nonprofit known for helping small businesses grow hosted an awards ceremony Wednesday to recognize those business owners for how far they’ve come.

The ceremony was at the Marbles Kids Museum in Downtown Raleigh Wednesday morning. The Carolina Small Business Development Fund offers financial assistance for entrepreneurs and all of these small business owners who attended the ceremony received help from the fund.

“We also not only are going to make sure you have capital but that you know what to do with it once you have it,” Kevin Dick, the fund’s president and CEO.

Lyelman Alvarado and Jarred Garcia own “Cabinet’s Guys” in Wake Forest and they were among Wednesday’s honorees. Using a translator, they told us how the financial assistance helped them grow the business, even during the pandemic.

“The company’s doing great. Even through the two years of the pandemic, they did ok and with the funds they received from Carolina Small Business, that helped a lot,” both owners said.

The nonprofit tells CBS 17 it has plenty of capital to lend. If you’re a small business owner looking for help, click here.