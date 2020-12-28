NC nursing homes, long-term care facilities receive COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — COVID-19 vaccines are now being administered at North Carolina nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

CVS and Walgreens are partnering with the federal government to administer the vaccine to employees and residents.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been nearly 23,000 reported COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the state.

“This is historic,” said Dr. Kevin Man, Chief Medical Officer at Walgreens. “This is the victory of science and technology over illness.”

This week, teams from both companies have been tasked to go inside and vaccinate the most vulnerable. Depending on which vaccine is administered, CVS said most staff members and residents in those facilities will be fully vaccinated within three to four weeks after getting the first dose.

According to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, about 40% of people who have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina either lived in nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Ruth Corkum’s brother was one of them.

“He actually died at Duke Hospital, but he had only been there less than 24 hours,” she said.

Corkum, 79, lives in a retirement community in Raleigh. She told CBS 17 she’ll be the first in line when the vaccine is offered to her.

“I’m the last sibling in the family,” she said. “And I would not want to go the same way.”

People with pre-existing conditions and compromised immune systems will be next in line to get the vaccine.