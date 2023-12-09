Zuri Dorsey in photos from Virginia Beach Police.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Saturday they are looking for a missing girl who is the center of an Amber Alert that began earlier Saturday in Virginia

Authorities issued the Amber Alert in North Carolina for just after 4 p.m. Saturday after the Virginia State Police said she was believed to be “in extreme danger.”

Zuri Dorsey, 2, was abducted from her bed by her estranged father Deandre Alante Dorsey at her home in the 1300 block of Sapphire Drive in Virginia Beach Saturday morning, police in Virginia told WAVY-TV.

North Carolina officials said they believe the “suspect may be en route to North Carolina,” the Amber Alert said.

Deandre Alante Dorsey in a photo from Virginia State Police

Zuri is 2 feet tall and weighs 34 pounds. She has brown hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing pink and white pajamas, the alert said. Officials added that she may have also been changed into a green, Christmas-themed, zip-up sleeper.

The vehicle involved is a red 2016 Honda Accord with North Carolina license tag number RAZ-9972, officials said.

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for Zuri just before 1 p.m.

Officials said anyone with information about the case should call the North Carolina State Highway Patrol – Troop C – Raleigh immediately at (757) 385-4401, or call 911 or* HP.