NC officials seek gradual reopening of economy as SC allows stores, beaches to open

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WNCN) — As North Carolina’s stay-at-home order remains in effect, some businesses in South Carolina are preparing to reopen.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday he is canceling orders that closed beaches and limited some retail businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am canceling that order, but I will also remind those merchants and those customers that the order concerning social distancing is still in place,” said McMaster.

North Carolina health officials say reopening the state is something they want to do, but in a gradual way that would avoid a surge in people contracting the virus.

“We all want to start to think about reopening, but it’s going to take a few components for us to get there,” said DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

The doors at Lavish in Raleigh have been closed to customers for more than a month following Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order

“We wanted to be supportive of the decision and maintain the safety of us, our workers, our clients,” said Jenny Cimino.

Cimino owns the boutique and interior design studio. She says closing has presented challenges, but they’ve tried to be creative and stay resilient. In April, she launched the store’s first online storefront.

“Of course, we have no foot traffic in here, so it’s very quiet,” said Cimino.

Cimino is hopeful business can fully resume sooner rather than later, but also supports the stay-at-home order, saying the health of her staff and customers is her priority.

“More important than what any governor out there decides when non-essential businesses will reopen, we will absolutely need to make sure it’s a safe environment for our clients to come in and feel comfortable shopping,” she said.

Dr. Cohen said Monday officials are looking at some reopening strategies.

However, Cohen said the state needs to first increase its capacity for testing, tracing where people contracted the virus and examine trends in case counts, death rates and hospitalizations.

“How do we reopen in a smart and phased way to make sure we’re protecting folks?” she said.

Cohen said it is too early to say exactly when a gradual reopening could begin, but thought it would be in the coming weeks, not months.

In response to McMaster’s announcement, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office released the following statement:

The Stay at Home and social distancing orders that Governor Cooper put in place are working, and people should continue to stay at home to save lives. Governor Cooper is communicating closely with many elected officials, including other governors, as well as health experts and business leaders, to respond to this crisis and chart a path forward that will protect public health and jumpstart our economy.

