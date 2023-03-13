RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Continued growth in Wake County has translated to increased traffic.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has estimated overall car volumes are expected to rise 55 to 70 percent over the next two decades. Much of that traffic will travel over I-40, I-440, and U.S. 1.

Those traveling along I-40 near I-440 near Cary know how much of a nightmare traffic can be here. While mornings and evenings are the most congested period now, they’ll only get worse in the coming years.

NCDOT estimates traffic in the area will increase from 36 to 68 percent by 2045.

To ease this local headache, NCDOT is planning two projects with unknown completion dates.

The first will add lanes on I-40 between the I-440/U.S. 64 interchange to Lake Wheeler Road. The area is expected to carry more than 400,000 vehicles a day by 2045. Construction is scheduled to start in 2025.

This portion of the project could cost up to $69 million.

The second portion of the project will reconstruct the existing I-40/I-440/U.S. 1/U.S. 64 interchange.

“The existing interchange operation does not meet an acceptable level of service and operations will continue to decline with the increasing travel demand projected at this location,” the NCDOT said.

That travel demand is expected to surpass 300,000 vehicles a day by 2045. This construction is also scheduled to start 2025.

Financially, this project will be a heavier lift for the state with an estimated cost of about $123 million.

A public open house meeting for the project is scheduled on Tuesday, March 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at Hope Community Church at 821 Buck Jones Road.

The public can drop by at any time to review project maps and information, ask questions and submit feedback.

Comments on the project can also be submitted via email at 40-440-US1@publicinput.com. Click here for a survey where you can give your thoughts on the project.