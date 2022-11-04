RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is the largest in history and a lot of North Carolinians are hoping to be the lucky winner.

According to the N.C. Education Lottery, Powerball sales in North Carolina are up 12% from July through October compared to the same time last year. The current Powerball jackpot has been growing since August. There have been 39 consecutive drawings without a winner.

Jimmie Monroe is hoping his ticket will be the lucky winner. He said he would use it to retire from teaching and help put programs into place for high schoolers and create a community center in Rolesville.

“1.6 billion would definitely change a lot of lives,” Monroe said. “I teach school so I can definitely make a difference, put some programs in place.”

N.C. Education Lottery Director of Communications Van Denton said the big jackpot means big sales for the state’s lottery.

“You can watch the sales go up as the jackpot goes up,” Denton said.

When the jackpot started with a $26 million drawing on Aug. 6, there was $979,112 in ticket sales, according to the state lottery. The most recent draw date of Nov. 2 with a $1.2 billion jackpot had $12.9 million in ticket sales.

Seventy-two cents from each $2 Powerball ticket goes toward education.

“So far if we go back to August when this started at $20 million and come up ’til Wednesday when the last drawing was held, the Powerball game by itself has raised about $26 million for education,” Denton said.

Denton said North Carolina has had five Powerball jackpot winners. The odds to win the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.