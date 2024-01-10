RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 25 new flu deaths across the state, including two children. The latest CDC map shows North Carolina with the highest level of flu-like illness, and local health systems say they’re seeing a significant number of respiratory viruses.

It’s the time of year when a lot of people feel pretty awful, with one virus after another. After a fall season that brought high levels of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) to Triangle hospitals, now WakeMed, UNC Health, and Duke say RSV numbers are coming down.

“RSV appears to have peaked, and we’re continuing to see declines in the number of cases,” noted Dr. Becky Smith, medical director for infection prevention and epidemiology at Duke Hospital.

She said she’s seeing a rise in COVID cases with more than 600 positive COVID tests across Duke Hospital, Duke Regional and Duke Raleigh last week. That’s up from about 520 the previous week.

WakeMed reports 538 positive COVID tests with 90 hospital admissions between January 1-9, as well as 672 positive flu tests with 29 flu-related hospitalizations during the same time period.

Duke reported more than 170 cases of flu last week across its three hospitals. Dr. Smith says flu cases will likely go up and down for a while.

“Influenza has probably peaked, and perhaps starting to come over that highest point. The tricky thing about influenza is that we can sometimes have a couple of additional peaks after that first one,” she added.

All three Triangle health systems say they are busy but not overwhelmed, and they have not needed to divert any patients. A spokesperson for UNC Health said that on Monday, January 8, UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill had 33 COVID, 27 flu and 14 RSV patients in the hospital or the Emergency Department. He also said doctors are concerned about flu and COVID spread now that people have returned from holiday gatherings and students are back in school.

The CDC says a variant, called JN.1 is causing most of the COVID cases across the country.

“Every time we have a sub-variant, there’s going to be some advantage, evolutionary advantage,” explained Joella Adams, an infectious disease epidemiologist with RTI International. “Whether it’s that it spreads more quickly or that it fades some of the immunity, those are the reasons we see spread.”

Adams added that it’s not too late to get vaccinated for flu and COVID. She also urges people who aren’t feeling well or have someone in the household who is sick to do what they can to stop the virus from spreading with handwashing, masking if necessary, and ventilation.

“Ventilation, it does really make a big difference,” she said. “Keeping that in mind is it as a preventative measure is a really good idea.”